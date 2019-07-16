Mrs. Barbara Jean Hammett Gardiner, age 73, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Barbara was born on Monday, February 4, 1946 to the late Edward Hammett and the late Louise Overton Hammett Roberson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Douglas Hayles. Barbara was a homemaker. She loved to crochet and collect porcelain dolls. Barbara loved keeping up with her family and helping to raise her grandkids.
Barbara is survived by her children and their spouses, Tony & Kelly Gardiner, Steven & Gianna Gardiner, Mike & Andrea Gardiner, and Amanda Hayles; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Rhyne and Melissa Eagle; brother, Edward “Bud” Hammett; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Barbara Gardiner will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Cameron Shiflett officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
