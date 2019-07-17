Thirty-five years ago today, 28-year-old Donna Ogletree Johnson was tortured then killed - her battered body found on an old logging road. The crime, arguably the most heinous in Lamar County history, remains unsolved.
At times since the killing, which shocked the community and scared many into locking their doors for the first time, the investigation has lagged but sheriff Brad White and district attorney Jonathan Adams have made it a priority.
Donna Johnson (file).
Updated: 35 years after torturous murder, Donna Johnson probe goes on
