A lineman who was electrocuted Wednesday afternoon while working on power lines near the Liberty Hill Community House at the intersection of Hwy. 36 East and Morgan Dairy Road has died.
********************
NOTICE:
This story and photo(s) are under copyright. They may not be republished or disseminated in any form or format - including social media - without explicit permission.
*********************
First responders and others attend to an electrocuted lineman Wednesday in Liberty Hill. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Lineman electrocuted at Liberty Hill has been identified
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks