Mrs. Mary Sue Suthard Smith, age 80, of Barnesville, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon.
Mary Sue was born on Monday, February 13, 1939 to the late Murphy Suthard and the late Grace Gillions Suthard of Montross, Virginia. Mary Sue was an inspiration to her family and always had a beautiful smile.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Billy B. Smith; children: Susan (Dan) Etheridge, Michael (Heather) Smith, and Steven (Cathy) Smith; grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Smith, Steven (Stacy) Smith, Amanda (Jesus) Gamez, Kate (Nabyis) Trice, Megan Etheridge, Emily & Josh Smith, Lola, Saber, & Blaze Smith; great-grandchildren, Skylar Hayes, Dayna, Braxton, & Jeremiah Trice; sisters-in-law, Evelyn S. Bankston, Marie Suthard, & Lou Suthard. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service for Mrs. Mary Sue Smith will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lamar Memory Gardens with Elder Kurt Bacon officiating. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 3:30 P.M. until 4:30 P.M.
The family may be contacted at the home of Susan & Dan Etheridge.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Smith family.
