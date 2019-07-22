Mrs. Allie Compton Boggs, age 85, of Barnesville, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston.
Mrs. Boggs was born on Friday, May 11, 1934 in Wilcox County, Georgia to the late Samuel Russell Compton and the late Fannie Lou Griffin Compton. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Boggs; 10 siblings; great-grandson, Thomas Baxter. She was raised in Yatesville and graduated from Gordon Military College. Mrs. Boggs worked at the Thomaston Times, in the Carter’s payroll department, President’s assistant at Gordon College, and was the President’s assistant and Corporate Secretary with United Bank until her retirement. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, a Sunday School Teacher, and very active in her community. Mrs. Boggs was the first lady to serve on the Lamar County School Board and former Lamar County Business Person of the Year.
Mrs. Boggs is survived by her children and their spouses, Regina Boggs Ford, Paul & Kim Boggs, and Scott & Julie Boggs; grandchildren, Lindsay Ford, Annalise Ford, Katherine Ford, Allison & Ryan Baxter, David & Megan Boggs, Molly Boggs, Adam Boggs, and Amy Boggs; great-grandchildren, Davis, Collin, and Pearson Baxter; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Allie Compton Boggs will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Barnesville First Baptist Church with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Barnesville First Baptist Church on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the service hour.
Flowers will be accepted, however, those desiring may make a donation to the Barnesville First Baptist Church, 200 Zebulon Street Barnesville, Georgia 30204.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Boggs family.
