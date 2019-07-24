/Unitedbank
/Eedition
This memorial has been erected on the spot where Zachary Dean Cosby died. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Electrocuted lineman had removed safety equipment

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, July 24. 2019
A 27-year-old lineman electrocuted July 17 while changing out transformers in the Liberty Hill community had removed his insulated safety gloves before making contact with a live transmission line, according to multiple witnesses.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette