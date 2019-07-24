By Mike Ruffin
I love the United States of America. This is my home. I was born here. I have lived here all my life. I’ve visited a few other countries, but I’m always glad to get home to the good old U.S.A.
To quote the great theologian Chuck Berry, “I’m so glad I’m livin’ in the U.S.A.!”
I love the United States of America. That’s why it makes me happy when we promote equality, practice justice, and foster community. That’s why it makes me unhappy when we don’t do those things.
Our country, right or wrong
