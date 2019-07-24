/Unitedbank
Lakievius Eleby in court during one of many hearings on his murder charges. (File: Walter Geiger)

Convicted killer Lakievius Eleby seeks new trial

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, July 24. 2019
Lakievius Eleby, sentenced to life in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Gordon student on Dec. 5, 2010, has filed a motion seeking a new trial.

