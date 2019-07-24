/Unitedbank
LC’s Keilyn Tyus (left) and an opposing defensive back tangle after a heated confrontation during a recent seven on seven passing camp at Trojan Field. Hot temperatures can lead to hot tempers. Looking on are LC coaches (l-r) Josh Coffey, Jeff Sloan and Sid Gotell. The Trojans begin the five-day acclimation period Thursday with the first day of practice in pads set for Aug. 1. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Trojans put on pads Aug. 1

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, July 24. 2019
Coach Jeff Sloan and his staff closed out summer workouts Tuesday and are ready to officially kick of practice for the 2019 football season.

The Trojans finished a two-day padded camp at Lagrange Tuesday afternoon. Other teams participating were Upson-Lee, Westlake, Shaw and Hardaway.

The GHSA mandated five day acclimation period begins Thursday with the first day of practice in pads set for Aug. 1

LC’s last seven on seven passing event with Crawford County was held here July 18. “That went really well,” Sloan said. Picture day is set for Aug. 3 at 8 a.m.
