Coach Jeff Sloan and his staff closed out summer workouts Tuesday and are ready to officially kick of practice for the 2019 football season.
The Trojans finished a two-day padded camp at Lagrange Tuesday afternoon. Other teams participating were Upson-Lee, Westlake, Shaw and Hardaway.
The GHSA mandated five day acclimation period begins Thursday with the first day of practice in pads set for Aug. 1
LC’s last seven on seven passing event with Crawford County was held here July 18. “That went really well,” Sloan said. Picture day is set for Aug. 3 at 8 a.m.
LC’s Keilyn Tyus (left) and an opposing defensive back tangle after a heated confrontation during a recent seven on seven passing camp at Trojan Field. Hot temperatures can lead to hot tempers. Looking on are LC coaches (l-r) Josh Coffey, Jeff Sloan and Sid Gotell. The Trojans begin the five-day acclimation period Thursday with the first day of practice in pads set for Aug. 1. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Trojans put on pads Aug. 1
