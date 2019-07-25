From the Monroe County sheriff's office:
UPDATE: This teenager has been found safe.
On July 22, 2019, Olivia Dalene Caulder was reported as a runaway juvenile to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (Florida). Olivia is a 15-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the Inverness area on Monday July 22nd at 7:00 am. It is not known what Olivia was wearing at the time that she ran away but she should be carrying a dark green shoulder bag with brown straps.
She is not in possession of her cell phone.
Due to friend ties, Olivia is thought to be in the Forsyth or Macon area. If you have seen Olivia Dalene Caulder or know her whereabouts, please contact either the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7048 or the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 726-1121. If calling Citrus County S.O., please ask for the Major Crimes Unit.
To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, please contact Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477 or online at www.crimestopperscitrus.com.
