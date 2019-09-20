The Lamar County Trojans ran their record to 4-0 with a 31-20 win over the Pike County Pirates Friday night in Zebulon in the Battle of Potato Creek. Pike fell to 2-2 with the loss.
Realtime scoring from the game from the sidelines:
6:41 1st qtr.: LC 6 PC 0: Devin Bateman 40-yd. TD pass to Ju'Corrie Zellner. PAT failed.
END 1st qtr.: LC 6 PC 0
1:25 2nd qtr.: LC 9 PC 0: Ethan Popham 21-yd. FG.
:38 2nd qtr. LC 9 PC 7: Jacob Reeves 17-yd. TD pass to Austin Bennett. PAT good.
HALFTIME: LC 9 PC 7
4:10 3rd qtr.: LC 17 PC 7: KT Brownlee 39-yd. TD run. Bateman pass to Keilyn Tyus for two-point PAT. KEY PLAY: PC's Reeves' fumble recovered by LC's Keilyn Tyus at PC 39.
:53 3rd qtr.: LC 24 PC 7: Bateman 45-yd. screen pass to Brownlee for TD. Popham PAT. KEY PLAY: LC' s Grayson Jett intercepted Reeves at the PC 45.
6:59 4th qtr.: LC 31 PC 7: Bateman to Zellner 16-yd. TD pass. Popham PAT.
6:40 4th qtr.: LC 31 PC 13: Reeves 35-yd. TD pass to Damien Lovelace. PAT failed.
4:10 4th qtr.: LC 31 Pike 20: Reeves 8-yd. TD pass to Bennett. PAT good.
FINAL: LC 31 PC 20
Scores of interest:
Rock Springs 42 Covenant 14
Central -Carrollton 33 Heard County 14
Fayette 27 Spalding 16
Griffin 47 Upson-Lee 7
NW Whitfield 31 Temple 7
Peach County 44 Mary Persons 13
Callaway 55 Troup County 45
LC's KT Brownlee (2)) breaks into the open on a long run during Friday's win. Giving chase is Pike's Cole Woerner (19). (Photo by Walter Geiger)
