When the buggies and Buggy Days revelers roll out of town Sunday the celebratory mood will extend into Monday when a ribbon-cutting will be held at the new Lamar County High School. The ceremony will be held in front of the gymnasium beginning at 6 p.m.
Principal Dr. David Boland will give the welcome with the Pledge of Allegiance to follow led by senior class president Trey Arnold. Rev. Craig Ogletree, who was a member of the Class of 1986 at LC and currently serves as pastor of Greater Spring Hill Baptist Church, will give the invocation.
Rep. Ken Pullin will have remarks as will members of the board of education. Representatives from the project architect, Altman & Barrett, and the construction manager, Parrish Construction, will make a presentation. School superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson will have closing remarks with the ribbon-cutting to follow.
Festivities will then move inside the state-of-the-art gym for a reception with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Participants can also embark on student-led tours of the entire campus. For more information, call 770-358-8641.
A sculpted Trojan stands guard over the new Lamar County High School where ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be held Sept. 23. The school will be open for student-led tours and the public is invited. (Photo: Donna Flournoy)
Updated: LCHS ribbon-cutting is Monday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks