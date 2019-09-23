A 10-year-old boy was killed Sunday afternoon when the vehicle he was riding in ran off Hwy. 41 South near Lorraine Woods Drive and struck a tree at about 7 p.m.
Jamarrien Brown was pronounced dead the the scene. The driver, 33-year-old Michael Deandre Brown of Macon, suffered minor injuries. Two other children, females ages five months and eight years, were taken to a Macon hospital for observation.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
Ten-year-old killed in Monroe crash
