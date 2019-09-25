Mr. Daraus Ahmad Myles 46, transitioned at his residence on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday 11am at the Sardis Baptist Church. Apostle Danita H. Jones will officiate and interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8pm. Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville is in charge of all professional services.
Ahmad leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Mr. Robert and Mrs. Lillie R. Myles of Barnesville; one son, Mr. Cameron C. Myles of Deltona, Florida; two sisters, Mrs. Makeba (Frederick) Parker of Hampton, Ms. Beverly Barber-Myles of Mcdonough; a nephew, Asa Myles-Parker; aunts, Ms. Carline Leonard of Macon, Ms. Carolyn Dixon of Detroit, Michigan, and Ms. Trudie Miles of Macon; great aunts, Ms. Essie High of Culloden and Ms. Lucille Phillips of Newark New Jersey; uncles, Mr. Cleveland (Polly) Myles of Barnesville, Mr. Melvin Miles, and Mr. Anthony (Tangi) Miles, both of Macon; and a host of cousins, classmates, and many dear friends whom all will miss his presence.