The 46th annual Buggy Days in is the books after a weekend of excellent fall weather and good crowds in attendance at most events. Saturday’s parade went off without a hitch and Barnesville police chief Craig Cooper credited his officers, sheriff’s deputies, countless volunteers and considerate attendees for making that happen.
Saturday’s crowd was at its thickest during the parade and, though it was not the largest in the event’s long history, it was very good and better than in recent years. The parade was long with many units, including a resurgence in the number of carriages and wagons and the usual bevy of beauty queens.
As reigning citizen of the year, Kelly Hughes (left) presided over the Buggy Days parade, leading it in a stagecoach pulled by a pair of Percheron draft horses. Joining her were her grandchildren and husband (l-r) Emma Hope Hughes, Monroe Clinton, Byron Hughes, Charlee Hughes and Brian Hughes. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Buggy Days: 'Community benefitted'; move to Summers Field Park under consideration
