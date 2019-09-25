/Unitedbank
SGES cuts ribbon on new high school building

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, September 25. 2019
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Sept. 20 at the new high school facility at St. George’s Episcopal School in Milner. Key donors led a fundraising effort that brought in just over $1 million for the project which also includes new athletic fields.

Pictured cutting the ribbon (l-r) Katie Inglis, Michele Edwards, Pat Edwards, Joe Edwards, Chris Edwards, Annette Mouchet, Phil Mouchet, Brooke Bolton Stortz, Jim Edwards, Robyn Bolton, Sean Cain, Brett Upson, Patricia-Anne Brownback, Brian Upson and headmaster Dr. Larry Collins.
