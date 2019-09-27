Trojans battle Red Jackets in Columbus tonight

The Lamar County Trojans (4-0) battle the Jordan Red Jackets tonight at venerable Memorial Stadium in downtown Columbus. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The game kicks off the regular season for both squads. The Red Jackets are 0-4 under second year coach Joe Kegler. The two teams have one common opponent in Greenville which defeated Jordan 21-14 last week. LC dispatched Greenville 27-0 Aug. 30. Georgia High School Football Daily has LC as a 31-point favorite in the game.
Though no region games have been played, LC is atop the region standings at 4-0 overall. Callaway and Temple are 3-1 while Spencer is 2-2. Bremen is 1-2. After an epic collapse, last year’s state champ Heard County is in the cellar with Jordan at 0-4.
Check back here often for realtime scoring from the sidelines.
LC's KT Brownlee (20) decimated the Pike defense last week and looks to do more of the same tonight in Columbus as the Trojans battle the Jordan Red Jackets. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
