The Lamar County Trojans (4-0) battle the Jordan Red Jackets tonight at venerable Memorial Stadium in downtown Columbus. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
NOTES: LC quarterback Devin Bateman is out with a shoulder injury. Grayson Jett will start. The game was in a lightning delay until about 7:50 p.m. BROWNLEE suffered an ankle or foot injury during the game.
7:27 1st qtr. LC 8 Jordan 0: KT Brownlee 15-yard TD run. Jett run for two-pointer.
4:16 1st qtr.: LC 14 Jordan 0: Brownlee 62-yard TD run. Two pointer failed.
3:12 1st qtr.: LC 14 Jordan 7: Jordan 18-yard TD pass. PAT good.
END 1st qtr: 14-7
2:54 2nd qtr.: LC 14 Jordan 10: Jordan 28-yard FG.
0:42.3 2nd qtr.: LC 21 Jordan 10: Keilyn Tyus 3-yard TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.
HALFTIME LC 21 Jordan 10
END 3rd qtr.: LC 21 Jordan 10
10:53 4th qtr. LC 21 Jordan 16. Jordan 3-yard TD run. PAT failed.
3:56 4th qtr.: LC 28 Jordan 16: Tyus 50-yard interception return for TD. Popham PAT.
FINAL: LC 28 Jordan 16
Scores of interest:
Rock Springs 42 The Oaks 14
Callaway 34 Temple 6
Heard County 34 Spencer 8
LC's KT Brownlee (20) decimated the Pike defense last week and looks to do more of the same tonight in Columbus as the Trojans battle the Jordan Red Jackets. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
