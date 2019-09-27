/Unitedbank
/Eedition
LC's KT Brownlee (20) decimated the Pike defense last week and looks to do more of the same tonight in Columbus as the Trojans battle the Jordan Red Jackets. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Trojans win a dogfight 28-16

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, September 27. 2019
Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lamar County Trojans (4-0) battle the Jordan Red Jackets tonight at venerable Memorial Stadium in downtown Columbus. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Check back often for realtime scoring from the sidelines:

NOTES: LC quarterback Devin Bateman is out with a shoulder injury. Grayson Jett will start. The game was in a lightning delay until about 7:50 p.m. BROWNLEE suffered an ankle or foot injury during the game.

7:27 1st qtr. LC 8 Jordan 0: KT Brownlee 15-yard TD run. Jett run for two-pointer.

4:16 1st qtr.: LC 14 Jordan 0: Brownlee 62-yard TD run. Two pointer failed.

3:12 1st qtr.: LC 14 Jordan 7: Jordan 18-yard TD pass. PAT good.

END 1st qtr: 14-7

2:54 2nd qtr.: LC 14 Jordan 10: Jordan 28-yard FG.

0:42.3 2nd qtr.: LC 21 Jordan 10: Keilyn Tyus 3-yard TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.

HALFTIME LC 21 Jordan 10

END 3rd qtr.: LC 21 Jordan 10

10:53 4th qtr. LC 21 Jordan 16. Jordan 3-yard TD run. PAT failed.

3:56 4th qtr.: LC 28 Jordan 16: Tyus 50-yard interception return for TD. Popham PAT.

FINAL: LC 28 Jordan 16

Scores of interest:

Rock Springs 42 The Oaks 14

Callaway 34 Temple 6

Heard County 34 Spencer 8







Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette