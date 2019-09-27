A local musician made an impassioned plea for the community to stand-up and fight against 5G wireless service expansion at the regular county commission meeting Sept. 17. Dan Morgan, known as Country Dan, claimed to have listened to multiple online podcasts on the matter.
“They are trying to push 5G. 4G has already caused enough harm. People play with their phones and it releases dopamine into the brain. This causes the brain to create new cells that force people to build walls against information,” Morgan said.
He argued frequencies are being used against mankind and have been for decades.
“I am flesh and blood. I have an enemy who is not flesh and blood. Diseases have quadrupled,” Morgan said, singling out autism, Alzheimer’s and fibromyalgia. “These frequencies have caused us to disconnect from spirituality. The John Birch Society has been fighting this since 1958. My parents were organizers for the John Birch Society, so I wrote a song about them,” he continued.
Citizen rails against 5G, demands wifi be removed from new high school
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks