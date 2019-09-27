The owner-operator of a local barbecue restaurant appealed to the Lamar County commission to look into its permitting process after issues with a street barbecue vendor who claims to be cooking for a local church.
Angie Wellbrook of Mama’s Kitchen complained about Ray Holloway of Ray Ray’s BBQ who sells his product on the street. “You have probably seen the same person selling barbecue. He used to set up at Rose’s without a business license. We went to the city about that. Then he moved to the county. The county gave him a permit to sell three times a year but he’s done it more than three times,” Wellbrook alleged.
BBQ brouhaha: Street vendor's permits questioned
