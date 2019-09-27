/Unitedbank
/Eedition

BBQ brouhaha: Street vendor's permits questioned

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Friday, September 27. 2019
The owner-operator of a local barbecue restaurant appealed to the Lamar County commission to look into its permitting process after issues with a street barbecue vendor who claims to be cooking for a local church.

Angie Wellbrook of Mama’s Kitchen complained about Ray Holloway of Ray Ray’s BBQ who sells his product on the street. “You have probably seen the same person selling barbecue. He used to set up at Rose’s without a business license. We went to the city about that. Then he moved to the county. The county gave him a permit to sell three times a year but he’s done it more than three times,” Wellbrook alleged.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette