Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Police report
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Police report
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Arrests
Thursday, October 3. 2019
Between Tuesday, September 24 and Monday, September 30 the Barnesville Police Department made the following arrests:
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Annette Glenn
about
Ten-year-old killed in Monroe crash
Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 02:36 PM
This is so sad. My thoughts are with the child's family at this time.
Charlie Muise
about
Citizen rails against 5G, demands wifi be removed from new high school
Sun, Sep 29, 2019 - 12:06 PM
"Country Dan, claimed to have listened to multiple online podcasts on the matter." u [...]
Hakken Koff
about
Citizen rails against 5G, demands wifi be removed from new high school
Fri, Sep 27, 2019 - 03:19 PM
~Comedian Arte Johnson used to say 40 years ago, "Very Interesting." Indeed! This is [...]
Recent Stories
Police report
Thursday, October 3 2019
City asks users to cut water consumption
Thursday, October 3 2019
Lady Trojans battle for home field advantage today in region tourney
Thursday, October 3 2019
Backwoods fire likely an arson; co-owner commits suicide after blaze
Wednesday, October 2 2019
Processes and responses
Wednesday, October 2 2019
Archives
October 2019
September 2019
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette