Its homecoming week for LC and the theme is ‘Trojan Rewind’ in honor of the rich heritage of Lamar County schools. The homecoming parade is Thursday at 5 p.m and will follow the route of the Buggy Days parade. Lineup is 4:30 p.m. at Summers Field Park. After the parade, a block party will be held at the at the old gym parking lot, featuring food, games, vendors and a community pep rally.
Friday night is the big game against Spencer with the homecoming king and queen to be crowned at halftime.
The homecoming court (above) includes (bottom, l-r) MaKayla Butler, Karyn Rock, Trinity Fuller, Tanija Jones, Messiah Chambers, Kayla Grammer, Hope Stone; (top, l-r) Porter Sherritt, Haley Hebert and McKenzi Sherritt. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
It's homecoming week; parade, block party big game slated
