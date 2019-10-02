/Unitedbank
The homecoming court (above) includes (bottom, l-r) MaKayla Butler, Karyn Rock, Trinity Fuller, Tanija Jones, Messiah Chambers, Kayla Grammer, Hope Stone; (top, l-r) Porter Sherritt, Haley Hebert and McKenzi Sherritt. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

It's homecoming week; parade, block party big game slated

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 2. 2019
Its homecoming week for LC and the theme is ‘Trojan Rewind’ in honor of the rich heritage of Lamar County schools. The homecoming parade is Thursday at 5 p.m and will follow the route of the Buggy Days parade. Lineup is 4:30 p.m. at Summers Field Park. After the parade, a block party will be held at the at the old gym parking lot, featuring food, games, vendors and a community pep rally.

Friday night is the big game against Spencer with the homecoming king and queen to be crowned at halftime.
