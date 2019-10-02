Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Gas Buddy
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Health Inspections
Gordon investigating allegations in Kentucky against admissions official
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
Justin Mathis
Gordon investigating allegations in Kentucky against admissions official
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Headlines
Wednesday, October 2. 2019
The administration at Gordon State College is looking into allegations of sexual harassment against its assistant director of admissions Justin Mathis.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Annette Glenn
about
Ten-year-old killed in Monroe crash
Mon, Sep 30, 2019 - 02:36 PM
This is so sad. My thoughts are with the child's family at this time.
Charlie Muise
about
Citizen rails against 5G, demands wifi be removed from new high school
Sun, Sep 29, 2019 - 12:06 PM
"Country Dan, claimed to have listened to multiple online podcasts on the matter." u [...]
Hakken Koff
about
Citizen rails against 5G, demands wifi be removed from new high school
Fri, Sep 27, 2019 - 03:19 PM
~Comedian Arte Johnson used to say 40 years ago, "Very Interesting." Indeed! This is [...]
Recent Stories
Backwoods fire likely an arson; co-owner commits suicide after blaze
Wednesday, October 2 2019
Processes and responses
Wednesday, October 2 2019
LC breaks in gym with big volleyball wins
Wednesday, October 2 2019
Gordon investigating allegations in Kentucky against admissions official
Wednesday, October 2 2019
It's homecoming week; parade, block party big game slated
Wednesday, October 2 2019
Archives
October 2019
September 2019
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette