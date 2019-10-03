The LC Lady Trojans split two games last week and head into the region tournament today as the #3 seed. They play #2 seed Bremen at 2 p.m. at Heard County. #1 Heard battles #4 Callaway.
All four teams will go to state. The region tournament sets the seeds for the state tourney. Simply put, if LC beats Bremen, they get home field advantage for round one of the playoffs. All four region tourney games will be played today.
LC had a five-error inning in a 12-8 loss to Bremen here Sept. 17. Bremen got a walk-off 2-1 win there Oct. 27.
UPDATE: The Lady Trojans hit seven home runs this afternoon and topped Bremen 11-5. Kelyse Harris hit a grand slam. Ryla Traylor and Taylor Turner had two homers each while Cayla Bishop hit one out.
The win clinched home field advantage for LC for the first round of the state playoffs.
Updated: Lady Trojans top Bremen 11-5
