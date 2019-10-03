City asks users to cut water consumption

The City of Barnesville is asking water users to voluntarily reduce water consumption due to drought. Hot temperatures and a lack of rain have created increased demand on the water system.
Barnesville water comes from the city reservoir and is pumped to Milner and throughout the county. If you live in Lamar County and do not have a well, you likely use city water.
“This voluntary water restriction is a precaution to keep water stored in the reservoir at an acceptable level for critical activities such as fire fighting, drinking and cooking,” city community development coordinator Niki Sappington said.
Users are asked to reduce or postpone all non-essential water use including watering lawns, garden and trees; washing cars; and the cleaning of houses or driveways with water.
“The goal is to reduce demand on the city’s water system,” Sappington concluded.
