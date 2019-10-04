Trojans host Greenwave Owls tonight for homecoming

The team with the most unusual name in Georgia high school football, the Spencer Greenwave Owls, will be in town tonight for a homecoming matchup with the Lamar County Trojans. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Field with the king and queen to be crowned at halftime.
Spencer is 2-3, coming off a 34-8 loss to Heard County last week. They have wins over Schley County and Northside Columbus and additional losses to Columbus and Carver (Columbus). They are led by coach Robert Sanders who is in his first year as a head coach.
Check back here often tonight for realtime scoring from the sidelines and the results of the king and queen balloting.
Alaina Cato, pictured riding in the homecoming parade in a classic Corvette Thursday, represents the sophomore class on the homecoming court. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
