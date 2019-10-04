After a poor first half, LC was tied 7-7 with time running out on homecoming night. Somebody needed to make a play. Diondre Blackmon made three. He had a touchdown saving interception in his own endzone. Then he ran a punt back 72-yards for a touchdown to put the Trojans ahead. Then, he thwarted Spencer's next drive with a second pick. LC went on to win 14-0 and remains undefeated at 6-0
The U.S. Army's Silver Wings parachute team jumped in with the game ball.
Realtime scoring from the sidelines and the results of the king and queen balloting:
Homecoming King: Aderrius Barron
Homecoming Queen: Trinity Fuller
End 1st qtr.: LC 0 Spencer 0
0:46 2nd qtr.: Spencer 7 LC 0: Spencer 32-yard TD pass. PAT good.
HALFTIME: 7-0
4:55 3rd qtr.: LC 7 Spencer 7: Keilyn Tyus three-yard TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.
3:44 4th qtr.: LC 14 Spencer 7: Diondre Blackmon 72-yard punt returm for TD. Popham PAT.
FINAL: LC 14 Spencer 7:
SCORES OF INTEREST:
Rock Springs 41 Horizon Christian 21
Callaway 20 Bremen 14
Peach County 38 Pike County 0
MP 38 Spalding 13
Starrs Mill 38 Griffin 35
Trion 12 Mt. Zion 6
Perry 22 Upson-Lee 15
Temple 56 Jordan 15
The Trojans of the night. Homecoming queen Trinity Fuller escorted by her dad, Marcus Fuller (left), and defensive back Diondre Blackmon (6) returning a punt 72-yards for a touchdown to win it for LC. (Photos: Walter Geiger)
