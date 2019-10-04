/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The Trojans of the night. Homecoming queen Trinity Fuller escorted by her dad, Marcus Fuller (left), and defensive back Diondre Blackmon (6) returning a punt 72-yards for a touchdown to win it for LC. (Photos: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Trojans stay undefeated; Fuller, Barron crowned

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 4. 2019
Updated: 4 hours ago
After a poor first half, LC was tied 7-7 with time running out on homecoming night. Somebody needed to make a play. Diondre Blackmon made three. He had a touchdown saving interception in his own endzone. Then he ran a punt back 72-yards for a touchdown to put the Trojans ahead. Then, he thwarted Spencer's next drive with a second pick. LC went on to win 14-0 and remains undefeated at 6-0

The U.S. Army's Silver Wings parachute team jumped in with the game ball.

Realtime scoring from the sidelines and the results of the king and queen balloting:

Homecoming King: Aderrius Barron

Homecoming Queen: Trinity Fuller

End 1st qtr.: LC 0 Spencer 0

0:46 2nd qtr.: Spencer 7 LC 0: Spencer 32-yard TD pass. PAT good.

HALFTIME: 7-0

4:55 3rd qtr.: LC 7 Spencer 7: Keilyn Tyus three-yard TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.

3:44 4th qtr.: LC 14 Spencer 7: Diondre Blackmon 72-yard punt returm for TD. Popham PAT.

FINAL: LC 14 Spencer 7:

SCORES OF INTEREST:

Rock Springs 41 Horizon Christian 21

Callaway 20 Bremen 14

Peach County 38 Pike County 0

MP 38 Spalding 13

Starrs Mill 38 Griffin 35

Trion 12 Mt. Zion 6

Perry 22 Upson-Lee 15

Temple 56 Jordan 15





Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette