A crowd of about 200 interested citizens was on hand Sept. 23 for ribbon-cutting ceremonies at the new Lamar County High School facility which featured remarks by various officials and student-led tours.
School superintendent Dr. Jute Wilson told the assemblage the school, which is over 161,000 square feet, was the largest single construction project ever undertaken in Lamar County.
Principal Dr. David Boland and others addressed about 200 guests during ceremonies inside the gym. Visitors enjoyed refreshments and student-led tours of the new campus. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
New high school was largest ever single construction project in Lamar
