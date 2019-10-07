Mr. David Brian Zullo, age 64, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence.
David was born on Saturday, January 1, 1955 to Ralph Pete Zullo and the late Phyllis Ann Cecil McGill. He worked for Days Inn and was a member of Rock Springs Church. David was one of the most humble people you’d ever meet. He loved golf, fishing, and spending time with his family.
David is survived by his children, Carrie Herndon of Elkhart, IN, Crystal Zullo of Elkhart, IN, and Anthony Zullo of Gulfport, MS; grandchildren, Chelsey Elmore, Frankie Elmore, Hunter Herndon, Trynten Herndon, Matthew Wixson, and Eleanor Steinke; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Bryson, and Justin; father, Ralph Zullo of Jacksonville, NC; sister, Michelle McGill; brothers & sister-in-law, Gary Zullo, Joe & Connie Zullo, and Tommy Zullo; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. David Zullo will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Larry Ballard officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Zullo family.
