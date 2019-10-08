/Unitedbank
Lamar’s Brinkley Yevak terrorizes opponents on the mound and at the plate. She is LC’s top pitcher and a slugger with two grand slams to her credit this season. LC opens state tourney play today when they host a first round doubleheader with Chattooga. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Aldora Field. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Lady Trojans open state play as #2 seed, host Chattooga today

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, October 8. 2019
The LC Lady Trojans split two games Thursday to finish second in Region 5AA but they won the one that mattered, dispatching Bremen 11-5 in the first round to win home field advantage for the state playoffs.

State tourney action begins today when Lamar (16-9) hosts Chattooga in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. at Aldora Field.The ‘if’ game of the best-of-three series will be played here at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Chattooga Lady Indians (15-7) enter the postseason as the #3 seed from Region 7AA. The winner of the series will face the winner of the Fitzgerald-Dodge County series next week.
