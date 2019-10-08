The LC Lady Trojans split two games Thursday to finish second in Region 5AA but they won the one that mattered, dispatching Bremen 11-5 in the first round to win home field advantage for the state playoffs.
State tourney action begins today when Lamar (16-9) hosts Chattooga in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. at Aldora Field.The ‘if’ game of the best-of-three series will be played here at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Chattooga Lady Indians (15-7) enter the postseason as the #3 seed from Region 7AA. The winner of the series will face the winner of the Fitzgerald-Dodge County series next week.
Lamar’s Brinkley Yevak terrorizes opponents on the mound and at the plate. She is LC’s top pitcher and a slugger with two grand slams to her credit this season. LC opens state tourney play today when they host a first round doubleheader with Chattooga. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Aldora Field. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojans open state play as #2 seed, host Chattooga today
