Sophomore pinch hitter Mariah Zavala got a bloop, two-out single in the top of the eighth inning to drive in the go ahead run Tuesday night to give LC a 3-2 lead over Chattooga in the nightcap of a playoff doubleheader at Aldora Field. Cayla Bishop then walloped a towering, three-run home run off the scoreboard in left center field to make it 6-2. LC went on to win it 6-3.
Paired with a 6-0 win in the first game, LC advanced to round two of the state playoffs next week.
The Trojans got a Herculean effort from pitcher Brinkley Yevak who went the distance in both games despite by hit in the hand by a pitch in her first at bat of the day. Though badly bruised and obviously in pain, Yevak pitched 15 innings, allowing only six hits and striking out 11.
LC's Mariah Zavala appeared in the eighth inning of game two Tuesday as a pinch hitter and calmly hit this pitch for a bloop single that drove in the go-ahead run. Lamar went on to sweep Chattooga and advance to round two of the GHSA Class AA state softball playoffs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Trojans win thriller; advance to round two
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks