The Barnesville Police Department will once again host its ‘Haunted Jail’ event on Halloween night, October 31 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Museum behind the courthouse. In addition to the haunting, there will be bouncy houses, cake walks and other events for the whole family. Admission to the jail is $3 per person, $5 for two people and $10 for five people. Cake walks are $1.
Volunteers and vendors are sought. For more information, call 770-358-1244.
BPD to host Haunted Jail
