/Unitedbank
/Eedition

BPD to host Haunted Jail

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, October 9. 2019
The Barnesville Police Department will once again host its ‘Haunted Jail’ event on Halloween night, October 31 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Museum behind the courthouse. In addition to the haunting, there will be bouncy houses, cake walks and other events for the whole family. Admission to the jail is $3 per person, $5 for two people and $10 for five people. Cake walks are $1.

Volunteers and vendors are sought. For more information, call 770-358-1244.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette