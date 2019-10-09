The chamber of commerce and Pinta Lodge #88 F&AM are working together to combine the lodge’s annual golf tournament and the chamber’s membership barbecue.
Both will be held Oct. 17 at Morgan Dairy Golf Club.
Tournament registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. with golf starting at 1 p.m.
Three-man teams will compete. Registration is $300 per team. Sponsorships are available at various levels.
The membership barbecue will follow at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Melissa Lee at 770-358-5884 or e-mail [email protected]
Chamber, Pinta Lodge are combining golf tourney, BBQ
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks