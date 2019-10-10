The undefeated Lamar County Trojans (6-0) face a huge test tonight as they battle the third-ranked Callaway Cavaliers (5-1) on the road. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Callaway Stadium in Lagrange.
Callaway and LC are tied atop the region standings at 2-0. The Cavs have run off five straight wins after a season opening 10-7 loss to Opelika. They feature four-star running back Tank Bigsby who is committed to Auburn. Bigsby has been limited by an ankle injury in recent weeks. Callaway escaped Bremen (2-3) Friday night with a 20-14 victory with Bigsby on the bench. It is unknown if he will play tonight.
The Cavs are coached by Pete Wiggins who is in his 15th year and boasts an all-time record of 131-46.
While there will be no realtime scoring tonight, but check back here often for scoring updates from the game.
Callaway 6 LC 0
Callaway 12-0
Callaway 20-0
26-0
32-0
39-0
46-7
Trojan defenders Malik Stewart (9) and Aderrius Barron (52) will have their hands full at Callaway tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Trojans fall to #3 Callaway
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks