Diamond Trojan Boston butt sale is back for its 16th year

The Diamond Trojan baseball program (middle and high school) will again be smoking Boston butts just in time for Thanksgiving. This will mark the 16th year of the fundraiser.
Finished butts can be picked up Nov. 22 at Aldora Field. Butts smoked and wrapped are $30. You can have yours smoked, pulled and panned for $40.
For more information, call coach Mike Oberg at 770-358-8641.
