Robert Kenneth “Bob” Spillman,74, of Barnesville, husband of Bobbie Sue Long Spillman, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Born in Jacksonville, FL, March 13, 1945, he was a son of the late Mansfield and Edith Bigham Pilcher. He was a Veteran having served in the US Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam War. He also served as a body guard for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. For most of his life, Bob served in industrial maintenance until his retirement and was formerly a plumber with Holloway Plumbing in Thomaston.
He was a very active member of VFW Post 6542 where he was Past Jr. Vice and Trustee and was also a member of American Legion Post 168 in Barnesville.
Surviving in addition to his wife of thirty-nine years are a son, Brantley Spillman and wife Kari of Homewood, AL; two grandchildren, Graham and Amelie; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Robin Long of Barnesville; and very close friends from VFW Post 6542 who were like brothers to him.
Services for Robert Kenneth “Bob” Spillman will be conducted Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Military Honors from the Chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Glen Vogel officiating.
Honorary escort will be members of VFW Post 6542 along with any current or former member of the military.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at the funeral home.
For online condolences please visit www.haistenmcculloughfuneralhome.com.
The family would especially like to thank the members of VFW Post 6542 and Auxiliary for all of their love and support throughout Bob’s illness.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
