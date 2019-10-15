/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Lamar second baseman Ryla Traylor throws out a batter here Oct. 8 in a sweep of Chattooga in the first round of the state playoffs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Softball playoffs postponed again

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Sports
Tuesday, October 15. 2019
Updated: 2 hours ago
Due to rain in the forecast and a wet field, today's second round state softball playoff doubleheader in Eastman has been postponed again. Lamar County and Dodge County will square off in the twin bill Thursday at 5 p.m and 7 p.m.. The 'if' game is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette