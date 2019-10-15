Due to rain in the forecast and a wet field, today's second round state softball playoff doubleheader in Eastman has been postponed again. Lamar County and Dodge County will square off in the twin bill Thursday at 5 p.m and 7 p.m.. The 'if' game is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
Lamar second baseman Ryla Traylor throws out a batter here Oct. 8 in a sweep of Chattooga in the first round of the state playoffs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Softball playoffs postponed again
