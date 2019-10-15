/Unitedbank
Lamar second baseman Ryla Traylor throws out a batter here Oct. 8 in a sweep of Chattooga in the first round of the state playoffs. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Softball playoffs postponed due to rain

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, October 15. 2019
Due to heavy rain in the forecast, today's second round state softball playoff doubleheader in Eastman has been postponed. Lamar County and Dodge County will square off in the twin bill Wednesday at 5 p.m and 7 p.m.. The 'if' game is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.
