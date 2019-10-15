Crash injures three

A 2:15 p.m. crash on Ga. Hwy. 7 at the Hwy. 36 bypass sent three women to the hospital here Tuesday.
Initial indications were a Honda Civic pulled out of the bypass into the path of a northbound Kia Sorrento which struck it broadside. The driver of the Civic, the lone occupant of the car, was unconscious at the scene for some time and taken by ambulance to Macon Medical Center.
Two women in the Kia were also transported. One had a laceration to her nose. Another was suffering chest pains. A small child in a safety seat in the Kia was unhurt.
First responders attempt to extricate the driver of a Honda Civic at the scene of Tuesday's crash. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
