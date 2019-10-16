/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Early voting in Milner council races underway

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, October 16. 2019
Early voting in the two hotly-contested Milner city council races got underway Monday at the elections board office at the county annex on Thomaston Street in Barnesville. Ballots may be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Nov. 1.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Election day voters will cast ballots at the Milner library. The polling place will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette