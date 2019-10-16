Early voting in the two hotly-contested Milner city council races got underway Monday at the elections board office at the county annex on Thomaston Street in Barnesville. Ballots may be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Nov. 1.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Election day voters will cast ballots at the Milner library. The polling place will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Early voting in Milner council races underway
