By Walter Geiger
At the first Greenwood Cemetery Lantern Tour two years ago, Byron Smith portrayed his grandfather Walter B. Smith. This year, Smith will portray his great-grandfather’s one-time partner in the buggy manufacturing business George L. Summers.
Historic Summers Field, now Summers Field Park, is named for Summers who donated $500 for the grading and development of the old peat bog that for generations was home to a tannery.
Summers (1837-1916) was a native of Virginia and served in the 17th Virginia Regiment in the Civil War. When the hostilities ended, Summers returned to Barnesville where he had spent some time before the war. In 1866, Summers entered into a partnership with Smith and they developed the business of manufacturing the Barnesville buggy, known for quality and durability.
Judge Byron Smith (left) portraying Walter B. Smith in 2017. His daughter, Jeanie Mays (center) played Willie Hunt Smith while Sheryl Parsons (right) brought Granny Barnes to life. This year's tour is Nov. 3. (Photo: Laura Geiger)
Byron Smith to portray George L. Summers at Nov. 3 Lantern Tour
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks