Two patients, reportedly young children, were flown out of a soybean field near the intersection of Brent and Community House roads Wednesday night on separate medical evacuation choppers. The last helicopter left the scene at 9:38 p.m. Both went to Atlanta hospitals.
There were indications the children somehow ingested medication at a home on Community House Road.
There were no accidents or law enforcement issues in the are at the time.
More to follow....
A lifeflight helicopter with a full moon in the background prepares to leave an landing zone in Redbone with one of two stricken children onboard Wednesday night. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Two lifeflighted from Redbone soybean field
