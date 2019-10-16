/Unitedbank
A lifeflight helicopter with a full moon in the background prepares to leave an landing zone in Redbone with one of two stricken children onboard Wednesday night. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Two lifeflighted from Redbone soybean field

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 16. 2019
Two patients, reportedly young children, were flown out of a soybean field near the intersection of Brent and Community House roads Wednesday night on separate medical evacuation choppers. The last helicopter left the scene at 9:38 p.m. Both went to Atlanta hospitals.

There were indications the children somehow ingested medication at a home on Community House Road.

There were no accidents or law enforcement issues in the are at the time.

More to follow....
