Mrs. Alice Louise Allen Corley, age 86, of Cumming, GA., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Lanier Place in Cumming, GA.
Alice was born on Saturday, September 2, 1933, to the late Lynn Hamilton Allen and the late Pearl Odessa Coley Allen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Howard Corley; brothers, Hugh Allen, Roy Allen, Hillard Allen, Frank Allen and David Allen; sisters, Sally Phillips and Beatrice Moncrief. Alice retired from William Carter Company where she worked as an inspector. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Alice doted on her grandchildren and provided daily care to them for years. She loved to play bingo. Alice enjoyed cooking—and was good at it! She and her husband were also participating members of the Moose Lodge in Barnesville.
Alice is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Teresa Corley & John Russell Jackson of Cumming; grandsons, John Justin Jackson of Mississippi and Cameron Corley Jackson of Atlanta. Numerous nieces and nephews survive as well.
A graveside service for Mrs. Alice Corley was held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lamar Memory Gardens with Reverend James King officiating. The family received friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Corley family.
