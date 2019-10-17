/Unitedbank
The Lady Trojans with their mannequin head mascot Tilley after routing Dodge County Thursday night.

LC sweeps into Elite 8 for first time

Walter Geiger
Thursday, October 17. 2019
The LC Lady Trojans traveled to Eastman Thursday and made short work of the Dodge County Lady Indians in round two of the GHSA Class AA state softball playoffs.

Lamar took game one 11-0 behind homers from Paige Mayfield, Kelyse Harris, Cayla Bishop and Ryla Traylor.

The locals notched the sweep in game two with a 16-3 rout. Mayfield bid Eastman adieu with a walk-off grand slam to close out that game.

LC will face the winner of this week's Monticello-Jeff Davis series in the Elite 8 round. It will be the first Elite 8 appearance for LC softball in school history.
