Mrs. Celia A. Pate 90, of Barnesville transitioned on Saturday, October 12, 2018 at the Heritage Inn Nursing Home. Funeral services were held on Friday, October 18 at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church. Pastor James C. Marable officiated and interment was held in the church cemetery.
Trice Funeral Home Inc. of Barnesville was in charge of all professional services.
Mrs. Pate leaves a legacy that will live on in the hearts of her loving and devoted husband Mr. Bennie W. Pate of Barnesville; daughters, Ms. Darlene Pate, Mrs. Verlene (Kenneth) Folson and Mrs. Mary (Larry) Smith all of Barnesville; sons, Mr. Wilton (Sandra) Pate of Forest Park, Mr. Bennie W. Pate, and Mr. Jerome (Linda) Pate all of Barnesville; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; one god-granddaughter; one sister-in-law Ms. Annie B. Murphy; brother-in-law, Mr. Robert Harris of Detroit; one devoted niece, Ms. Johnnie Mae Vaughn; one devoted nephew, Hillman Murphy; a faithful family friend, Lisa Caslin all of Barnesville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends who will all miss her immensely.
Celia A. Pate
