Mr. Ryan Zolly Wilson, age 38, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Emory University Hospital.
Ryan was born on Wednesday, January 21, 1981 in Griffin, GA to Dennis and Dianna Wilson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Zolly and Elise Wilson, John and Mary Colley. He worked for State Farm Insurance as a Claims Adjuster. He was a member of Passion City Church. Ryan was an avid UGA and Braves fan, a strong Christian, never met a stranger, and was a generous soul. He also loved Marvel comics and video games.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Dennis and Dianna Wilson; twin brother and sister in-law, Brian and Irene Wilson of Sandy Springs; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Kelly Wilson of Barnesville; sister and brother in-law, Becky and Chris Mulling of Yatesville; nieces, Addison Mulling and Gracie Wilson; nephew, Edward Wilson; uncles and aunts, Randy and Lynn Wilson of Cataula, Tony and Maura Wilson of Albany, OR; numerous cousins also survive.
A funeral service for Mr. Ryan Wilson will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Danny Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a memorial donation to the American Heart Association (Heart.org) in memory of Ryan Wilson.
