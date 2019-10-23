Early voting in two Milner city council races is ongoing at the elections board office at the county annex on Thomaston Street in Barnesville with very light turnout thus far. Ballots may be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Nov. 1.
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Election day voters will cast ballots at the Milner library. The polling place will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
At press time Monday, elections supervisor Anita Reid and her staff had served nine early voters and mailed out two absentee ballots of which none had been returned.
Little early voter interest in Milner council races
