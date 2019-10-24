For the first time in school history, the LC Lady Trojans (20-9) play in the Elite 8 round of the GHSA Class AA state softball tournament today and travel to the Olympic softball venue in Columbus to take on the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets (18-14) at 4 p.m. The format goes from best of three to double elimination from here on out.
Lamar is one of three teams from tough Region 5AA that are still in it. Bremen faces Banks County after eliminating Dade and Berrien. Heard battles Harlem after knocking out Pepperell and Bleckley County.
If LC wins in round one, they will battle the Banks County-Bremen winner at 10 a.m. Friday. If they fall, they drop to the losers bracket and face the Banks-Bremen loser at 2 p.m. Friday.
Jeff Davis entered the postseason as the #3 seed from Region 2AA. They knocked out Screven County and Monticello in the first two rounds.
After 2: LC 3 JD1
After 4:LC 3 JD 1
After 6:LC 3 JD 1
FINAL: LC 4 JD 1
Updated: Lady Trojans win!!!
