/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Traverse jurors do not need to report Monday

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines
Thursday, October 24. 2019
Traverse jurors do not need to report for criminal trials on Monday, Oct. 28. Court will be cancelled.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette