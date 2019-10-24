Henriette Anneliese Sparwasser Bernard, 82 of Barnesville died on October 21, 2019 at Brightmoore Hospice in Griffin, GA. She was born in Mainz, Germany to the late Wilhelm Sparwasser and the late Friederike Kloeckner Sparwasser. She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and devoted her time caring for the elderly and less fortunate.
She is survived by sons, Norman and Joanne Bernard of Alabaster, AL and Rudiger and Ginger Bernard of Austin, TX. and daughters, Gabriele and Gerd Eppelman of Mainz, Germany, Marion Gnigler of Hausham, Germany and Silvia Waterman of Barnesville, GA.; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 25 at Greenwood Cemetery.
Southcare Creamation and Funeral Society had charge of arrangements.
